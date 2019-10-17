Take the pledge to vote

Kabul-bound SpiceJet Flight Intercepted by Pakistan Fighter Jets in September: Report

The incident took place on September 23 when two Pakistani F-16 jets flanked the SpiceJet commercial plane and asked its pilot to lower its altitude and report to them with the flight details.

News18.com

October 17, 2019
Kabul-bound SpiceJet Flight Intercepted by Pakistan Fighter Jets in September: Report
New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in February, a Kabul-bound SpiceJet flight was intercepted by Pakistani fighter Jets in their airspace last month, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 23 when two Pakistani F-16 jets flanked the SpiceJet commercial plane and asked its pilot to lower its altitude and report to them with the flight details.

The SG-21 SpiceJet flight, which had taken off from Delhi for Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, had 120 passengers on board. The incident was reported when the Pakistani airspace was still open for India.

The Pakistani Air Traffic Control (ATC) had reportedly misunderstood the SpiceJet flight with ‘SG’ code as ‘IA’, thinking of it as an Indian Army or Indian Air Force (IAF) plane, following which they launched their F-16s to investigate.

However, as soon as the confusion was cleared, the SpiceJet aircraft was escorted out of the Pakistan airspace until it entered Afghanistan.

The flight's return journey was delayed by almost five hours as the Pakistani embassy officials gathered at Kabul airport to clear the paperwork involving the mid-air chaos.

