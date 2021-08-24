Kabul Returnee Bengali Teacher Praises Taliban But Also Contradicts

The world is concerned about the political developments and the ensuing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. However, Tamal Bhattacharya, who belongs to Nimta in Belgharia of West Bengal, presents a different picture after returning from Kabul via an IAF plane on Monday.

Tamal, who was a school teacher in Kabul, said that the Taliban did not harm him in any way; rather, they facilitated his safe passage to India in every way they could. He said that they treated him extremely well during his last few hours in Kabul, helping him with food and water. Tamal used to teach at the Kardan International School in Kabul, according to a Times of India report.

“You’ll never get to know the reality unless you go to Afghanistan,” says Tamal. “The Taliban never killed anyone,” he adds. According to him, the Taliban helped every foreign national to return to their respective countries, including those who did not have any passport.

Not just that, Tamal strongly denied the fundamentally misogynist character of the Taliban. “The Taliban follow the Sharia law and nowhere is it mentioned in Sharia that women cannot go to schools or cannot work. Female colleagues at my school are still working,” he said. “Even I had these misconceptions".

In the next line, however, he contradicts himself saying, “The Taliban are preventing women from going to their workplaces and forcing them to wear hijabs.”

Incidentally, this is the same man, who had contacted Anandabazar Patrika, a Bengali daily, issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “rescue" him from the dire situation. Tamal was stuck at the Kabul airport for nearly 20 hours.

His previous expression of fear and horror seems to have disappeared after reaching Kolkata. He now strongly asserts that the Taliban are benign and did not harm anyone. He denies everything. “I was in Kabul, nothing of the sort happened there. The people who died passed away due to different reasons.”

Then, contradicting himself again, he says that the Taliban are indeed a very vengeful group. When asked whether he wanted to go back to Afghanistan since the Taliban treated him so well, he replies with a doubtful, “I want to wait and watch.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here