‘Kachhe Khiladi Hain’: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Defends Son for Thrashing Civic Official

Indore: A day after Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya walked out of prison on bail, his father and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya called the incident — of his son assaulting a municipal officer in Indore — unfortunate but blamed both the sides for the brawl.

"It is very unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both the sides. Kachhe khiladi hain (they are novice players), Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn't a big issue but it was made huge. I think officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people’s representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, both of them should be made to understand,” ANI quoted Kailash Vijayvargiya as saying.

“I was once a councillor, mayor and minister of the department, we don’t demolish any residential building during rains. I don’t know if an order for the same was issued by the government, if it wasn’t, it’s a fault on their part,” the senior BJP leader said.

He added that arrangements should be made for the residents to live in a ‘dharamshala’ when a building is being demolished. He also alleged mishandling from the Nagar Nigam. “Women staff and women police should have been there. It was immature. This should not happen again,” he told ANI.

Akash, 34, a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official Dhirendra Singh Bayas with a cricket bat last Wednesday, preventing the demolition of a building in the Ganji Compound area of Indore declared by authorities to be unsafe for inhabitation.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore on Sunday.