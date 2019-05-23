English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kadapa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Cuddapah): Y.S. Avinash Reddy of YSRCP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kadapa (కడప) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Kadapa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.97%. The estimated literacy level of Kadapa is 68.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Y S Avinash Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,90,323 votes which was 15.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 55.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,78,846 votes which was 17.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.84% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.2% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kadapa was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,947 men, 7,85,380 women and 113 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kadapa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kadapa is: 14.4671 78.8229
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कडपा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাডাপা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); कडपा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કડાપા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கடப்பா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కడప, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಡಪ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കടപ്പ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
YSRCP
Y.S. Avinash Reddy
YSRCP
Y.S. Avinash Reddy
WON
Kadapa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
783799
63.80%
Y.S. Avinash Reddy
TDP
402823
32.79%
Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala
NOTA
14692
1.20%
Nota
INC
8341
0.68%
Gundlakunta Sreeramulu
CPI
6242
0.51%
Gujjula Eswaraiah
BJP
4085
0.33%
Sriramachandra Singareddy
IND
1748
0.14%
R. Venu Gopal
AYCP
1422
0.12%
Anna Sivachandra Reddy
IND
1134
0.09%
Gona Purushottam Reddy
IND
865
0.07%
P S S Reddy
IND
759
0.06%
Nyamatulla Shaik
PPOI
716
0.06%
Pedakala Varalakshmi
IND
579
0.05%
Jakku Chennakrishna Reddy
ANC
573
0.05%
Ameen Peeran
NVCP
446
0.04%
C S N Reddy
RAP
368
0.03%
Putha Lakshmi Reddy
