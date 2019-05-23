Kadapa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Cuddapah): Y.S. Avinash Reddy of YSRCP Wins

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Y.S. Avinash Reddy YSRCP Y.S. Avinash Reddy WON

Kadapa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 783799 63.80% Y.S. Avinash Reddy Won TDP 402823 32.79% Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala NOTA 14692 1.20% Nota INC 8341 0.68% Gundlakunta Sreeramulu CPI 6242 0.51% Gujjula Eswaraiah BJP 4085 0.33% Sriramachandra Singareddy IND 1748 0.14% R. Venu Gopal AYCP 1422 0.12% Anna Sivachandra Reddy IND 1134 0.09% Gona Purushottam Reddy IND 865 0.07% P S S Reddy IND 759 0.06% Nyamatulla Shaik PPOI 716 0.06% Pedakala Varalakshmi IND 579 0.05% Jakku Chennakrishna Reddy ANC 573 0.05% Ameen Peeran NVCP 446 0.04% C S N Reddy RAP 368 0.03% Putha Lakshmi Reddy

21. Kadapa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.97%. The estimated literacy level of Kadapa is 68.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Y S Avinash Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,90,323 votes which was 15.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 55.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,78,846 votes which was 17.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.84% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.2% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kadapa was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,947 men, 7,85,380 women and 113 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kadapa is: 14.4671 78.8229Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कडपा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাডাপা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); कडपा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કડાપા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கடப்பா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కడప, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಡಪ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കടപ്പ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)