Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Kadapa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Cuddapah): Y.S. Avinash Reddy of YSRCP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kadapa (కడప) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kadapa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Cuddapah): Y.S. Avinash Reddy of YSRCP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kadapa (కడప) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
21. Kadapa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.97%. The estimated literacy level of Kadapa is 68.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Y.S. Avinash Reddy

YSRCP

Y.S. Avinash Reddy

WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Y S Avinash Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,90,323 votes which was 15.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 55.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,78,846 votes which was 17.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.84% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.

Kadapa Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
783799
63.80%
Y.S. Avinash Reddy
TDP
402823
32.79%
Adinarayana Reddy Chadipirala
NOTA
14692
1.20%
Nota
INC
8341
0.68%
Gundlakunta Sreeramulu
CPI
6242
0.51%
Gujjula Eswaraiah
BJP
4085
0.33%
Sriramachandra Singareddy
IND
1748
0.14%
R. Venu Gopal
AYCP
1422
0.12%
Anna Sivachandra Reddy
IND
1134
0.09%
Gona Purushottam Reddy
IND
865
0.07%
P S S Reddy
IND
759
0.06%
Nyamatulla Shaik
PPOI
716
0.06%
Pedakala Varalakshmi
IND
579
0.05%
Jakku Chennakrishna Reddy
ANC
573
0.05%
Ameen Peeran
NVCP
446
0.04%
C S N Reddy
RAP
368
0.03%
Putha Lakshmi Reddy

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.2% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kadapa was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,947 men, 7,85,380 women and 113 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kadapa Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Kadapa is: 14.4671 78.8229

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कडपा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাডাপা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); कडपा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કડાપા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கடப்பா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కడప, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಡಪ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കടപ്പ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram