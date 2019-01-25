LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kader Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Waman Kendre, Mohanlal Among 112 Padma Awardees

Late journalist Kuldip Nayar, actor Mohanlal, footballer Sunil Chhetri, mountaineer Bachendri Pal were also among the awardees announced ahead of India's 70th Republic Day celebrations.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kader Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Waman Kendre, Mohanlal Among 112 Padma Awardees
File photo of late actor-writer Kader Khan.
New Delhi: Late actor Kader Khan, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, leader of Dalit theatre movement Waman Kendre, scientist Nambi Narayan, lawyer HS Phoolka were among the 112 Padma awardees named by the President on Friday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Padma award winners.




One of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma awards are divided in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.


The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

Late journalist Kuldip Nayar, southern actor Mohanlal, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, mountaineer Bachendri Pal were also among the awardees announced ahead of India's 70th Republic Day celebrations.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram