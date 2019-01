Kader Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Waman Kendre, Mohanlal Among 112 Padma Awardees

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards.



India is proud of each and every awardee, for the rich contributions towards various fields.



They have made our nation and the world a better place! https://t.co/4HNmvoXYyU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

Late actor Kader Khan, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, leader of Dalit theatre movement Waman Kendre, scientist Nambi Narayan, lawyer HS Phoolka were among the 112 Padma awardees named by the President on Friday evening.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Padma award winners.One of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma awards are divided in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.The awards are given in various disciplines of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.Late journalist Kuldip Nayar, southern actor Mohanlal, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, mountaineer Bachendri Pal were also among the awardees announced ahead of India's 70th Republic Day celebrations.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.