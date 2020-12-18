Kafeel Khan Expresses Satisfaction After SC Refuses to Interfere With HC Order Quashing His Detention

Dr Kafeel Khan, a suspended paediatrician under the Uttar Pradesh government who got relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday, expressed deep satisfaction over the development on Friday, saying December 17 turned out to be an occasion of dual celebrations for him.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with an Allahabad High Court verdict quashing the detention of Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordering his immediate release, saying it is "a good judgment".

Khan's brother got married on Thursday and the hearing in the apex court was also scheduled on the same day, which caused a stressful situation for everyone in the family, he said. However, celebrations broke out as soon as the SC relief came his way.

"I do not know whether it was a coincidence or a deliberate act that the hearing was fixed on December 17, the day my brother was going to get married. The Uttar Pradesh government knew about my brother's marriage. We were all under stress during the pre-wedding events," Khan told.