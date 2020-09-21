Kafeel Khan Writes To UN Human Rights Expert Group, Alleges Torture In Mathura Jail

Gorakhpur (UP): In a letter to a group of UN human rights experts, Paediatrician Kafeel Khan has alleged that he was “tortured” in Mathura jail where he was lodged under the NSA for allegedly giving provocative speeches in AMU during anti-CAA stir in December 2019. I was tortured mentally as well as physically, denied food and water for many days, and treated inhumanely during months of incarceration in a congested, overcrowded Mathura prison, he wrote to the United Nation human rights experts.

Dr Khan, Who is now out on bail, wrote to the UN human rights group of experts on September 17 with reference to their June 26 letter, in which they had urged the Indian government to release him. The human right group comprises independent experts, not the UN staff. The use of stringent national security laws/UAPA against political dissenters, in the absence of any appeal, is something to be condemned in all cases, Dr Khan told .

