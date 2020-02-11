Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Kailash Gahlot (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Kailash Gahlot (कैलाश गहलोत) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Najafgarh seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kailash Gahlot has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Kailash Gahlot
Kailash Gahlot is the cabinet minister for Revenue, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs and Transport in Delhi government and represents the Najafgarh constituency. Born into a Jat family in Delhi, he attended the University of Delhi studying law. He is an accomplished advocate in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court with over 16 years of experience. Gahlot was elected as Executive Member in Bar Association of High Court of Delhi between 2005 and 2007.
Kailash Gahlot is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Najafgarh constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Minister, NCT of Delhi. Kailash Gahlot's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 45 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 46.1 crore which includes Rs. 15.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 30.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.6 crore of which Rs. 47.3 lakh is self income. Kailash Gahlot's has total liabilities of Rs. 6.6 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
- 2020 Results
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Najafgarh are: Ajeet Singh Kharkhari (BJP), Kailash Gahlot (AAP), Manoj Kumar (BSP), Sahab Singh (INC), Baidyanath Sah (PBI), Ajit Yadav (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND), Mohammad Kasim (IND), Lalit Goel (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kailash Gahlot (AAP) in 2020 Najafgarh elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Parineeti Chopra Did a Photoshoot Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Epidemic. Really.
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone