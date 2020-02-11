Kailash Gahlot (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kailash Gahlot is the cabinet minister for Revenue, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs and Transport in Delhi government and represents the Najafgarh constituency. Born into a Jat family in Delhi, he attended the University of Delhi studying law. He is an accomplished advocate in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court with over 16 years of experience. Gahlot was elected as Executive Member in Bar Association of High Court of Delhi between 2005 and 2007.

Kailash Gahlot is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Najafgarh constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Minister, NCT of Delhi. Kailash Gahlot's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 45 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 46.1 crore which includes Rs. 15.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 30.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.6 crore of which Rs. 47.3 lakh is self income. Kailash Gahlot's has total liabilities of Rs. 6.6 crore.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Najafgarh are: Ajeet Singh Kharkhari (BJP), Kailash Gahlot (AAP), Manoj Kumar (BSP), Sahab Singh (INC), Baidyanath Sah (PBI), Ajit Yadav (IND), Parveen Kumar (IND), Mohammad Kasim (IND), Lalit Goel (IND).

