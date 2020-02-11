Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Kailash Sankla (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Kailash Sankla (कैलाश सांकला) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madipur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kailash Sankla has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Kailash Sankla (कैलाश सांकला) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madipur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kailash Sankla has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Kailash Sankla is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madipur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business, Municipal Councillor. Kailash Sankla's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 54 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 3.2 crore which includes Rs. 1.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 1.4 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.7 lakh of which Rs. 3.6 lakh is self income. Kailash Sankla's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.2 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Madipur are: Kailash Sankla (BJP), Girish Soni (AAP), Jai Prakash Panwar (INC), Hansraj Jaluthria (BSP), Randhir Kumar (ASP), Ramesh Kumar (AIFB), Sunil Meghwal (API), Girish Prakash (IND), Manoj (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kailash Sankla (BJP) in 2020 Madipur elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
