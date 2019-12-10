Kailash Vijayvargiya Hits out at MP Govt over Honey Trap Scandal, Threatens to Expose Senior Bureaucrats

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday broke his silence over the honey trap scandal and claimed that several senior bureaucrats are involved in the controversy. He further said that if the state government fails to expose the bureaucrats, he would make sure that the IAS and IPS officers are exposed.

Vijayvargiya made the comments while addressing the media after meeting the families of several musicians who have been charged with human trafficking following raids in dance bar owned by the owner of a media group which was publishing news items on honey trap scandal.

The families claimed that their kin have been wrongly framed in the case as they only worked at the bar on invitation and were not permanent employees. The police have booked the bar’s owners of the bar after 67 women including children were rescued in the raid and later alleged that they were not offered salaries and were kept in cramped rooms in the same building. The women worked as dancers and survived solely on tips.

After hearing the ordeal of the families and now jailed musicians, Vijayvargiya called up Indore SSP Ruchivardhan Mishr urging the officer to ascertain the veracity of the charges levelled against them.

The senior BJP leader slammed the Kamal Nath government saying he has confirmed inputs that the senior bureaucrats who are involved in the honey trap scandal are wielding great influence over the Congress government.

PWD minister and an old adversary of Vijayvargiya, Sajjan Singh Verma, retorted by saying that Chief Minister Kamal Nath dances to the tunes of none.

Verma hit back by saying that the honey trap scandal had evolved under the previous BJP government. He claimed that one of the gang members had even sought ticket from the BJP in the past and several party leaders were recommending her name. “The day faces involved in the scandal are exposed, all would know how many faces belong to the BJP,” the minister warned.

A Special Investigation Team of police officers has been probing into the scandal. Five women accused in the scam are still in police custody.

