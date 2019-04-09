Kailash Yatra to be Held From June 8-Sep 8, Registration Begins: MEA

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, will take place between June 8 to September 8 through the routes of the Nathu La and the Lipulekh passes, it was announced on Tuesday.The registration for the yatra began on Tuesday and applicants between 18-70 years of age can apply till May 9, the ministry said in a statement.The yatra is scheduled during the period from June 8 to September 8 through the two routes, the MEA said.The route through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, which involves some trekking, is estimated to cost about Rs 1.8 lakh per person and will be conducted in 18 batches of 60 pilgrims each, it said.The duration of the yatra is 24 days for each batch, including three days in Delhi, for preparatory work.This route passes through important sites like Narayan Ashram, Patal Bhuvaneshwar, among others."Yatris can also see the scenic beauty of the Chialekh Valley or the 'Om Parvat' which has the natural occurrence of snow in the shape of 'Om' on this mountain," the ministry said.The route through Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) is motorable and suitable for senior citizens unable to undertake arduous trekking, the ministry said.From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like Hangu lake and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau.It is estimated to cost about Rs 2.5 lakh per person, and the duration of the yatra would be 21 days, including three days in Delhi for preparatory work, it said.This year, 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each are scheduled for this route, the MEA said.As in the previous years, first time applicants, medical doctors, and married couples would have priority, it said.Senior citizens would have priority on the Nathu La route if they opt for it.Two persons may apply and undertake the yatra together, subject to conditions."Yatris can either select both the routes indicating priority or select only one of the routes. They will be allotted a route and batch through computerised draw of lots," the ministry said.The selection of applicants will be through a fair computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process, the MEA said.The Nathu La Pass route was briefly closed in 2017 after the Chinese government cited "unfavourable conditions" in the backdrop of the India-China military face-off in Dokalam.