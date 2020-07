Kairana Lok Sabha member Pradeep Choudhary, his wife, son and three domestic helps tested positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur on Sunday, an official said.

Choudhary and his family currently live in Saharanpur.

Saharanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) BS Sodhi told PTI that the MP, his family members and the domestic staff were shifted to the COVID designated hospital in Saharanpur Medical College.