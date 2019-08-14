Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kajari Teej 2019: Date, Time and Rituals of the Shravan Festival

Women observe fast on Kajari Teej which is known as Kajari Teej Vrat and listen to 'Kajari Teej Katha'. In some communities women end their fast by eating sattu (a sweet made from chana dal) or fruits after worshipping the moon.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Kajari Teej 2019: Date, Time and Rituals of the Shravan Festival
Women fast during the day, dress up traditionally and offer prayer in the evening. (Image: Reuters)
Kajari Teej is one of the three important Teej festivals of India (the other two being Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej). Kajari Teej celebrations start 15 days after Hariyali Teej and is observed on the 'tritya' of Krishna Paksha in the month of 'Bhadrapada' as per the North Indian calendar while according to the South Indian calendar it falls in the month of Shravan. Kajari Teej comes three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days prior to Krishna Janmashtami.

Kajari Teej is also referred as 'Baadi Teej', 'Kajali Teej', 'Satudi Teej'.

Kajari Teej is celebrated by unmarried girls and women and is also considered auspicious for married women. It is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In Rajasthan, large processions of Goddess Parvati are carried out on this day, especially in the small town of Bundi.

Kajari Teej rituals

Women observe fast on Kajari Teej which is known as Kajari Teej Vrat and listen to 'Kajari Teej Katha'. In some communities women end their fast by eating sattu (a sweet made from chana dal) or fruits after worshipping the moon. According to beliefs, married women keep the sacred Teej Vrat for the long life of their husbands while some unmarried girls observe fast to get a husband of their choice.

According to beliefs, women worship Goddess Parvati on the day of Kajari Teej and seek her blessings for a blissful married life. Women wear new clothers and adorn themselves with sindoor (vermilion), bindi, and bangles. On Kajari Teej, it is a customary practice for women to dress up as a newlywed brides.

In some parts of the country, women also worship the holy neem tree on the day of kajari Teej. They congregate and perform puja around the neem tree on this day.

On the day of Kajari Teej, swings are put up on trees for women and they sing songs, dance to celebrate the festival. 'Kajli' songs are also sung on Badi Teej celebrations.

Date and time of Kajari Teej

Date: August 18, 2019 (Sunday)

Sunrise: August 18, 2019 6:07 am

Sunset: August 18, 2019 6:53 pm

Tritiya Tithi starts: August 17, 2019 10:48 pm

Tritiya Tithi ends: August 19, 2019 1:13 am

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
