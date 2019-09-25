'Kaka Cola or Trumps Up': Coke Bottle Steals Thunder at Modi-Trump Meet and Netizens Can't Keep Calm
The photo of Coke bottle raised eyebrows as only a day earlier, speaking at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, PM Narendra Modi had urged world leaders to ban single-use plastic.
President Donald Trump meets PM Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. (PTI)
New York: On Tuesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, some netizens zoomed in on a bottle of Diet Coke, which was placed on a table between the two leaders.
The photo of plastic bottle raised eyebrows as only a day earlier, speaking at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, PM Modi had urged world leaders to ban single-use plastic and highlighted key campaigns started by India to protect the environment.
On Twitter some called it 'Trumps Up' while others gave the bottle the name 'Kaka Cola', a reference to popular soft drink companies.
Officials, who were a part of the bilateral event said that all arrangements were made by the Americans as the meeting was hosted by the US side.
The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a clarification, saying President Trump is a regular consumer of the aerated beverage and the bottle was placed keeping his preference in mind.
“With regards to the Coke bottle, this meeting was hosted by the US side so they did the arrangements. President Trump is a regular coke drinker so it was keeping that in mind that the US side placed that bottle,” the PMO said in a statement.
The Twitter comments ranged from "Heeng Cola.. I guess!" to "Mushroom syrup " and "Jal Jeera" in response to the photo.
Meanwhile, after the bilateral meeting with Modi — the second in less than three days — Trump said that India and the United States will have a trade deal very soon.
