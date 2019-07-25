Kakatiya University Degree Results 2019: BA, BCom, BSc 2nd and 4th Sem Scores Expected Today at kakatiya.ac.in

The Kakatiya University is expected to release KU Result 2019 for 2nd and 4th semester of Undergraduate level B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com degree courses today. The Kakatiya University Degree Result 2019 will be available on Kakatiya University's official website at kakatiya.ac.in.

Once Kakatiya University Degree Result 2019 is released in online mode, candidates who appeared for the undergraduate examination for 2nd and 4th semester can visit the official website to check their KU Degree Result 2019 for B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com degree courses. Further, the University will host a direct link to access KU Degree Result 2019.

Kakatiya University Degree Results 2019: Steps to check score

Candidates who are waiting for Kakatiya University Degree Results 2019 for B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com programs can follow the steps given-below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website kakatiya.ac.in

Step 2: Click on KU Result 2019 for 2nd and 4th semester

Step 3: Click on KU University Degree Result 2019 for B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com degree courses

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 5: Your KU University Degree Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your Kakatiya University Degree Result 2019