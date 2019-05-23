English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kakinada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kakinada (కాకినాడ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Kakinada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.67%. The estimated literacy level of Kakinada is 66.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thota Narasimham of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 3,431 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 46.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, M M Pallamraju of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 34,044 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kakinada was: Thota Narasimham (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,09,103 men, 7,09,050 women and 137 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kakinada Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kakinada is: 16.9437 82.2351
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাকিনাডা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કાકિનાડા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காக்கிநாடா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాకినాడ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಾಕಿನಾಡ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കാക്കിനഡ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
YSRCP
Vanga Geethaviswanath
YSRCP
Vanga Geethaviswanath
LEADING
Kakinada Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
75863
43.48%
Vanga Geethaviswanath
TDP
72209
41.39%
Chalamalasetty Sunil
JSP
18781
10.76%
Jyothula Venkateswara Rao
NOTA
2467
1.41%
Nota
BJP
1447
0.83%
Yalla Venkata Rama Mohan Rao (Dorababu)
INC
1197
0.69%
Mallipudi Sri Ramachandra Murthy (Rambabu)
IND
495
0.28%
Kakileti Ravindra
MDPP
407
0.23%
Appalakonda Vangalapudi
CPI(ML)(L)
306
0.18%
Godugu Satyanarayana
IND
287
0.16%
Medisetti Vijaya Kumar
PSHP
265
0.15%
B. Geetha
AIPP
189
0.11%
Donam Neelakantam
IND
171
0.10%
Ankadi Sathibabu
AIFB
135
0.08%
Vasamsetty Venkataramana
PPOI
130
0.07%
Sathi Veeralakshmi
JNJP
128
0.07%
Peddimsetti Venkateswararao
