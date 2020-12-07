‘Kakkaji’ Urges MP Farmers to Reach Haryana's Palwal to Join in 'Historic' Protests

Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’, national co-ordinator of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdur Mahasangh that had anchored the 2017 farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh, has urged farmers from the central state to reach Haryana’s Palwal in large numbers where he is camping with thousands of farmers.

“It’s a historic agitation and the world is looking at us with some of the countries extending support to the stir,” Kakkaji told News18 over phone, adding 4,000-5,000 farmers are camping at Palwal where the traffic movement is blocked. It was a long pending protest, he added.

Punjab farmers leaving behind their sowing have marched to Delhi with the resolve that they will get their demands fulfilled or return dead, said the 71-year-old leader, claiming the kind of buzz required from Madhya Pradesh is missing. He urged MP farmers to leave for Palwal to get themselves registered in history.

‘Kakkaji’ told News18 that three days ago, a few hundred farmers were stopped by Haryana government ahead of Palwal and later another barricade was installed at 30km ahead of this blockade but farmers are taking alternate routes to join them.

“Besides repealing farm law amendments, we want the centre to offer MSP guarantee so that no trader buys crops below MSP and if he does so, he is subjected to jail term and penalty,” added the leader.