Kakrapar Atomic Plant Achieves Criticality, PM Modi Says it’s Trailblazer for Many Future Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the prime minister tweeted.

He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

