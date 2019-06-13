Kaktiya University to Publish TS ICET Final Answer Key Today

The Kaktiya University of Warangal will publish the TS ICET Final Answer Key 2019, Telangana ICET 2019 Final Answer Key, which has looked into the raised objections, on June 13 i.e. Thursday. The TS ICET Final Answer Key 2019 for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) will be uploaded by Kaktiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education at tsche.ac.in. Once the 2019 TS ICET Final Answer Key is out, it can be downloaded through this direct link icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or popular as TS ICET 2019 entrance examination was held on May 23 and May 24. The preliminary TS ICET 2019 Answer Key was released on June I and the last day to challenge it was June 3.

Steps to check TS ICET final answer key 2019

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination or have applied for objections can check their final scores by downloading TS ICET final answer key 2019. The steps for taking its printout are listed below-

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the Telangana ICET 2019 result tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab.

Step 4: On the new window, enter application number, date of birth and submit the details.

Step 5: The final TS ICET Answer Key can be viewed on the screen.

Step 6: If you have raised objection in preliminary TS ICET answer key, check the official answers for your selected questions.

Step 7: Download and take a print out.

The challenged questions on being accepted by the exam committee will award the assigned full marks to all candidates who recorded the same answer. However, the re-evaluation fee will be refunded only for those candidates, whose answer is found accurate in the TS ICET answer key 2019 challenge process.