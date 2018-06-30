Kalavati Bandurkar's Daughter Attempts Suicide in Yavatmal

Daughter of Kalavati Bandurkar, the farm widow from Jalka village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, who made headlines after Rahul Gandhi first visited her in 2008, attempted suicide in Vidharba (Maharashtra) on Friday.Papita Ramteke, 28, attempted suicide by jumping into the well in Maregaon area. She was rescued by the locals.Nearby residents informed police about the incident after which the forces rushed to the spot and took Papita to the police station.On being interrogated, she requested the police to not inform her mother about the incident and said she had no complaint against anyone. She was handed over to her husband after preliminary questions.The exact reason behind the attempt is yet not clear.Kalavati Bandurkar made it to national headlines in 2008 when Rahul Gandhi visited her in Yavatmal, the epicentre of farmers’ suicides in the cotton belt of Vidarbha, Maharashtra. Now Congress President, Rahul Gandhi had also referred to Kalavati’s plight during parliamentary debate on Indo-US pact for peaceful use of nuclear power.