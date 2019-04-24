Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kaleswaram Project's First Wet Run Successful, Telangana CM Applauds Irrigation Officials

The Kalesaram project, estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, will provide water to 40 lakh acres in the state.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kaleswaram Project's First Wet Run Successful, Telangana CM Applauds Irrigation Officials
File photo of caretaker Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Telangana’s prestigious irrigation project, Kaleswaram, on Wednesday witnessed its first wet run that was successfully conducted. Officials of the state’s irrigation department switched on two heavy-duty pumps that lifted the water level to 105 m in the sixth package of the project at Nandimedaram.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s secretary Smitha Sabarwal was present on the occasion.

Rao expressed his happiness at the successful wet run and lauded the officials involved in the speedy completion of the project. The utilisation of high-capacity pumps is a first in Asia, he said. “We have done so much brainstorming to resolve the irrigation problems of the people of Telangana,” he added.

The Kalesaram project, estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, will provide water to 40 lakh acres in the state. Apart from irrigation, it will also provide water for industrial and drinking purposes.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram