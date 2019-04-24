Kaleswaram Project's First Wet Run Successful, Telangana CM Applauds Irrigation Officials

Telangana’s prestigious irrigation project, Kaleswaram, on Wednesday witnessed its first wet run that was successfully conducted. Officials of the state’s irrigation department switched on two heavy-duty pumps that lifted the water level to 105 m in the sixth package of the project at Nandimedaram.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s secretary Smitha Sabarwal was present on the occasion.Rao expressed his happiness at the successful wet run and lauded the officials involved in the speedy completion of the project. The utilisation of high-capacity pumps is a first in Asia, he said. “We have done so much brainstorming to resolve the irrigation problems of the people of Telangana,” he added.The Kalesaram project, estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, will provide water to 40 lakh acres in the state. Apart from irrigation, it will also provide water for industrial and drinking purposes.