Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kali Puja 2019: Why Bengal Celebrates the Angry Indian Goddess on Amavasya

Goddess Kali is considered as the first incarnation of Goddess Durga and is considered a more fierce and aggressive form of Durga.

Updated:October 26, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kali Puja 2019: Why Bengal Celebrates the Angry Indian Goddess on Amavasya
An artisan places an artificial sickle on an idol of Hindu goddess Kali inside a pandal, or a temporary platform, on the occasion of Kali Puja festival in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

When North India celebrates Diwali to commemorate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after his fourteen years of banishment, Bengalis, Odia and Assamese across the country celebrate Kali Puja. Kali puja, as the name suggests, is celebrated to worship Goddess Kali.

In Bengal, the Sharodotsab or the autumn festival ends with Kali Puja. Wherein Durga Puja, the ten-handed deity is the goddess of protection and progression; Kali is the goddess of destruction, the other side of the cycle of the creation concerning cosmic law of constant transformation. In fact, it’s also believed that Kali was born from Durga’s forehead to save heaven and earth from cruel demons.

Kali is considered as the first incarnation of Goddess Durga and is considered a more fierce and aggressive form of Durga. The ferocious Goddess is depicted with disheveled hair, wearing a garland of skulls and holding a demon’s head in one hand and a weapon on the other.

For Kali Puja, the devotees observe a very strict fast, without drinking water. They break the fast after the puja ceremony. Hibiscus is an important flower for Kali Puja as it’s regarded as her favourite flower. As part of bhog, she is also offered rice, lentils, and sweets.

The Amavasya tithi (timing) is an important period for the Kali Puja. This year the following is the time to observe the puja and pray to the Goddess. (Source: DrikPanchang)

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on Oct 27, 2019

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram