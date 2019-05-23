English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kaliabor Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Gaurav Gogoi of INC Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kaliabor MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kaliabor MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
11. Kaliabor is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.57%. The estimated literacy level of Kaliabor is 72.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gourav Gogoi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 93,874 votes which was 8.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dip Gogoi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 1,51,989 votes which was 15.82% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.25% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kaliabor was: Gourav Gogoi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,695 men, 7,04,524 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kaliabor Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kaliabor is: 26.5387 92.9292
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कलियाबोर, असम (Hindi); কালিয়াবোর, অসম (Bengali); कलियाबोर, आसाम (Marathi); કાલિયાબોર, આસામ (Gujarati); கலியபோர், அசாம் (Tamil); కలియాబోర్, అసోం (Telugu); ಕಲಿಯಾಬೊರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); കോലിയാബോർ, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
Gaurav Gogoi
INC
Gaurav Gogoi
WON
In 2009, Dip Gogoi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 1,51,989 votes which was 15.82% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
Kaliabor Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
786092
55.18%
Gaurav Gogoi
AGP
576098
40.44%
Moni Madhab Mahanta
IND
18344
1.29%
Jiten Gogoi
NOTA
15913
1.12%
Nota
NPP
9903
0.70%
Abdul Aziz
IND
7355
0.52%
Bhaskar Sarmah
HND
5712
0.40%
Diganta Kumar Saikia
AJM
5270
0.37%
Hariqul Islam Bhuyan
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.25% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kaliabor was: Gourav Gogoi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,695 men, 7,04,524 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kaliabor Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kaliabor is: 26.5387 92.9292
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कलियाबोर, असम (Hindi); কালিয়াবোর, অসম (Bengali); कलियाबोर, आसाम (Marathi); કાલિયાબોર, આસામ (Gujarati); கலியபோர், அசாம் (Tamil); కలియాబోర్, అసోం (Telugu); ಕಲಿಯಾಬೊರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); കോലിയാബോർ, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Alongside Dhoni & Kohli, Rahul Hopes to Inspire With World Cup Fairytale
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Sustains 'Small Flake Fracture', Expected to be Fit for Opener
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results