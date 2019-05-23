Kaliabor Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Gaurav Gogoi of INC Wins

live Status party name candidate name INC Gaurav Gogoi INC Gaurav Gogoi WON

Kaliabor Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 786092 55.18% Gaurav Gogoi Won AGP 576098 40.44% Moni Madhab Mahanta IND 18344 1.29% Jiten Gogoi NOTA 15913 1.12% Nota NPP 9903 0.70% Abdul Aziz IND 7355 0.52% Bhaskar Sarmah HND 5712 0.40% Diganta Kumar Saikia AJM 5270 0.37% Hariqul Islam Bhuyan

11. Kaliabor is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.57%. The estimated literacy level of Kaliabor is 72.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gourav Gogoi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 93,874 votes which was 8.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dip Gogoi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the AGP candidate by a margin of 1,51,989 votes which was 15.82% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.25% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kaliabor was: Gourav Gogoi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,52,695 men, 7,04,524 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kaliabor is: 26.5387 92.9292Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कलियाबोर, असम (Hindi); কালিয়াবোর, অসম (Bengali); कलियाबोर, आसाम (Marathi); કાલિયાબોર, આસામ (Gujarati); கலியபோர், அசாம் (Tamil); కలియాబోర్, అసోం (Telugu); ಕಲಿಯಾಬೊರ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); കോലിയാബോർ, അസം (Malayalam).