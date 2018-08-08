English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kalka-Shatabdi Express Mows Down 20 Cows in Delhi
The spokesperson said the driver of the train had applied emergency breaks on seeing the herd. But the cows got run over as the train was running full speed.
Image for representation only. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: At least 20 cows were killed on Wednesday after they were hit by a speeding Kalka-Shatabdi Express near Narela in northwest Delhi, affecting the movement of trains in the region, the Northern Railway said.
A herd of cows was crossing the tracks between Holambi Kalan and Narela when the 12005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express hit 20 of them "at full speed" at around 5:44 pm.
"The railway personnel present there cleared the tracks. It was horrific. In fact, the impact was such that there was minor damage to the tracks as well. The train left the accident site at around 7 pm," a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said.
The spokesperson said the driver of the train had applied emergency breaks on seeing the herd. But the cows got run over as the train was running full speed, he said.
He said if the cattle hand had used the level crossings gate, just 800m away from the site to cross the tracks, the tragedy could have been averted.
"Our heart goes out to the train crew who had to clear up such a ghastly sight and who, we proudly say showed nerves of steel to see to it that despite such a terrible scene, the on-board passengers did not suffer the delay. And they themselves cleared the scene and took the train forward," he said.
