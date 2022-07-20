Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police, S Selvakumar, has been transferred from his post with immediate effect, as the protests turned violent after the death of a class 12 student in Tamil Nadu district. Triplicane Deputy Commissioner of Police P Pakalavan will replace him.

The district collector N Sridhar has also been transferred and has now been posted as the project director of the Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial corridor project. He will be replaced by the current Additional Director of Agriculture, Shravan Kumar Jatavath.

The family of the 17-year-old girl, who was found dead on campus on July 13, held back-to-back peaceful protests raising suspicions in connection with her death and sought justice. Soon the protest turned violent as hundreds showed up and stormed the school. School buses, police vans and buildings were set on fire and many people, including former SP Selvakumar, were injured.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Violence Breaks Out After Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide; 2 Arrested, Section 144 Imposed

Police registered a case and initiated probe and following violence on 17 July, the matter was transferred to the CB-CID.

CB-CID pasted a notice outside the deceased girl’s house in Periyanasalur village in Cuddalore district informing her family about the completion of the postmortem and asking them to collect her body for final rites.

As many as 300 people were arrested by the Kallakurichi police and they were booked under charges of rioting and destruction of property.

The Madras High Court on Monday, said, “The protest was not mere eruption of sudden provocation, rather, it appears to be motivated, planned and calculated. There is some force behind it.”

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu, has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident in detail, which will be headed by Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). He would be assisted by 5 high ranking officials.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials on Tuesday to look into the matter personally.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.