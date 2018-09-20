GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor May Achieve Criticality in 2019

The Kalpakkam project in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier expected to be commissioned in 2012, has missed several deadlines.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2018, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor May Achieve Criticality in 2019
Labourers work at an offshore intake structure in construction for a Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The country's first indigenously developed 500-megawatt (mw) prototype fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu is expected to achieve criticality next year, a senior official said.

The project, which was earlier expected to be commissioned in 2012, has missed several deadlines.

"Our indigenously developed prototype fast breeder reactor of 500 mw is now under going sodium commissioning. We expect criticality next year," Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) secretary Sekhar Basu said at the 62th General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held in Vienna.

Achieving criticality means that the reactor is fully operational and safe.

The design of the country's first fast breeder reactor, called Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), was done by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR).

Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam (Bhavini), a public sector company under DAE, has been given the responsibility to build the fast breeder reactors in the country.

In a statement issued by the DAE, Basu said that India's plans to build 21 reactors by 2030 was well on track.

"I am glad to inform that the implementation of this programme is well on track. In addition, our discussions with foreign partners for bringing different technology is on," he told the gathering.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...