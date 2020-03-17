Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Kalpana Chawla's Birth Anniversary: Remembering India's Female 'Space Star'

Kalpana Chawla was part of the six-astronaut crew who were onboard the Space Shuttle Columbia flight STS-87 on November 19, 1997.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 17, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalpana Chawla's Birth Anniversary: Remembering India's Female 'Space Star'
File photo of Kalpana Chawla.

New Delhi: The first woman of Indian origin to go to space, Kalpana Chawla was born on March 17, 1962. Though born in India, Kalpana, who had a keen interest in aeroplanes and flying, became a naturalized US citizen in April 1991, and subsequently applied for the NASA Astronaut Corps.

Chawla's first space mission was on November 18, 1997, where she was a part of the six-astronaut crew of STS-87.

She returned to space in the ill-fated STS-107 mission. She, along with six other crew members, died on February 1, 2003, when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas, during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

On her 58th birth anniversary, here’s looking at a few interesting facts about her.

She was part of the six-astronaut crew who were onboard the Space Shuttle Columbia flight STS-87 on November 19, 1997.

After completing her PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1988, Kalpana started to work at the NASA Ames Research Center, where she did computational fluid dynamics (CFD) research on vertical and/or short take-off and landing (V/STOL) concepts.

In 2001, Kalpana was selected for her second flight as part of the crew of STS-107.

Kalpana died on February 1, 2003, over the southern United States when the Space Shuttle Columbia STS-107 perished during entry, 16 minutes prior to the scheduled landing.

In 2003, the then government announced that the meteorological series of satellites, MetSat, was to be renamed "Kalpana".

The Kalpana Chawla Award was instituted by the Government of Karnataka in 2004 to recognise young women scientists.

Kalpana is survived by her husband Jean‐Pierre Harrison.

Several scholarships, streets, universities and institutions have been named in honour of Kalpana Chawla.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram