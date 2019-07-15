Kalraj Mishra Appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor, Acharya Devvrat Shifted to Gujarat
Kalraj Mishra, 78, had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP's unofficial age limit for holding an elected post.
File photo of BJP leader Kalraj Mishra.
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was Monday appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Acharya Devvrat, who has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Gujarat.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said the appointments of Mishra and Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.
Mishra, 78, had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP's unofficial age limit for holding an elected post. The Uttar Pradesh leader did not contest the last Lok Sabha election.
Devvrat, 60, was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015. He will replace Governor of Gujarat OP Kohli, who retires on Monday.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Five Best Phones to Buy if you Love Playing PUBG Mobile
- I'm Probably Most Hated Father in New Zealand - Stokes' Dad Reacts After Win
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: HMD Global Offers Special Discounts and Offers on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Gauri Khan and Son AbRam Khan Visit Bandra's Mount Mary Church for Sunday Mass
- Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives