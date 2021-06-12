Kalyan Dombivali Civic Body Asks Schools to Be Prepared for Third Covid-19 Wave

Anticipating a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has decided to launch a programme wherein isolation units and COVID care Centres (CCCs) will be set up in schools, a release said on Saturday. Under the My Student, My Responsibility initiative, the students of civic as well as private schools aged 8 to 12 years would be checked for coronavirus. "If any symptoms are found, such students will be admitted to CCCs for treatment with the consent of their parents," it said.

The CCCs will be equipped with medical as well as entertainment facilities, the release said. The KDMC has already started collecting details of schools and asked them to keep a portion of the school reserved for such centres, as per the release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here