Kalyan Man Crushed to Death by Bus After Motorcycle Falls Due to Pothole

A 26-year-old man from Ambernath was crushed to death after his motorcycle hit a pothole in Dombivali-Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday and he came under a bus, a police official said.

Ankit Thaiva, a resident of Ambernath, was on his way to work in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place on Katai-Badlapur road near Khoni village, he said.

“He lost control after his motorcycle hit a pothole. The two-wheeler then rammed into a Kalyan Domivali Municipal Transport bus moving alongside. He came under the wheels of the bus and died instantly,” the Manpada police station official informed.

The man died after he fell off his two-wheeler after it passed over a pothole in Kalyan around 8:30 am on Saturday. He was crushed under a bus that was riding behind his scooter.

The incident comes days after CM Eknath Shinde instructed public agencies that roads in Thane be made free of potholes.

The bus driver has been booked for death due to rash and negligent driving after the father’s complaint. The father lodged the complaint based on the information given to the cops by the people who were present at the spot of the accident.

The body was taken to Shastri Nagar Hospital at Dombivli for a post-mortem. Ankit is survived by his parents and an elder brother. According to locals, the workers from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation visited the spot after the incident.

Earlier this month, two senior citizens from Kalyan were injured after falling on a potholed road.

