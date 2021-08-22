Kalyan Singh Dies at 89 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Pay Last Respects to BJP Veteran in Lucknow

CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18.com | August 22, 2021, 09:25 IST
Kalyan Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, the SGPGIMS said in a statement on Saturday night. (Image: News18 Hindi)

Event Highlights

Kalyan Singh Dies at 89 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are among BJP’s top brass which is expected to pay their last respects to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, in Lucknow today. The mortal remains of Singh will be brought to the UP Assembly at 11am and the BJP Office at 12.30pm. BJP president JP Nadda is likely to participate in the last procession from BJP Office in Lucknow to the airport at 2pm from where the body will be shifted to Aligarh at 3pm. Singh, 89, had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the Uttar Pradesh capital since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated, following which he was placed on dialysis.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted saying “countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Singh in the hospital earlier on Saturday, also expressed his condolences, calling his death an irreparable loss. His government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Singh’s body will be cremated.

Singh was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice — June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999. He also served as Governor of Rajasthan between 2014 and 2019. His first term as chief minister is remembered for the demolition of the long-disputed Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Aug 22, 2021 09:25 (IST)

Recap |  SGPGI director Prof RK Dhiman said that Singh was under the care of senior consultants. Insiders revealed that Singh’s ventilatory support was increased after his blood pressure fell on Thursday.

Aug 22, 2021 09:05 (IST)

Leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav expressed condolences over the untimely death of the veteran leader 

Aug 22, 2021 09:03 (IST)

The veteran BJP leader, who also served as the governor of Rajasthan, had been under treatment for the past 48 days.

Aug 22, 2021 08:58 (IST)

Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar also took to Twitter to comment on the demise of Kalyan Singh 

Aug 22, 2021 08:51 (IST)
Aug 22, 2021 08:50 (IST)

UP Govt Declares 3 Days of State, Holiday on Aug 23 | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Mr Singh in the hospital earlier on Saturday, also expressed his condolences, calling his death an irreparable loss. His government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Mr Singh's body will be cremated.

Aug 22, 2021 08:48 (IST)

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences

Aug 22, 2021 08:32 (IST)


Update  | Mortal remains of  Kalyan Singh to be brought at UP Assembly at 11am and BJP Office around 12.30pm, BJP President J P Nadda likely to participate in Last procession from BJP Office Lucknow to Airport at 2pm & Body to be shifted to Aligarh at 3pm.

Aug 22, 2021 08:24 (IST)
 

Kalyan Singh Was Put on Dialysis Moments Before His Death | The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the Uttar Pradesh capital since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated, following which he was placed on dialysis.

Aug 22, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Kalyan Singh LIVE Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89

Singh resigned as Chief Minister immediately following the demolition while the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government on the same day. Along with other BJP stalwarts like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Singh was charged with conspiracy over the incident. Last year, a Lucknow court acquitted Singh and others in the case.

