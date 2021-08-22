Kalyan Singh Dies at 89 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Pay Last Respects to BJP Veteran in Lucknow

Kalyan Singh Dies at 89 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are among BJP’s top brass which is expected to pay their last respects to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who died on Saturday in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, in Lucknow today. The mortal remains of Singh will be brought to the UP Assembly at 11am and the BJP Office at 12.30pm. BJP president JP Nadda is likely to participate in the last procession from BJP Office in Lucknow to the airport at 2pm from where the body will be shifted to Aligarh at 3pm. Singh, 89, had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the Uttar Pradesh capital since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated, following which he was placed on dialysis.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted saying “countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Singh in the hospital earlier on Saturday, also expressed his condolences, calling his death an irreparable loss. His government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Singh’s body will be cremated.
Singh was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice — June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999. He also served as Governor of Rajasthan between 2014 and 2019. His first term as chief minister is remembered for the demolition of the long-disputed Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.
Leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav expressed condolences over the untimely death of the veteran leader
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल श्री कल्याण सिंह जी का निधन हृदय विदारक!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 21, 2021
दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दे भगवान।
विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!
Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar also took to Twitter to comment on the demise of Kalyan Singh
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। उनके निधन से राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक जीवन में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को चिर शांति प्रदान करें।#KalyanSingh— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 22, 2021
Kalyan Singh ji had a magical connect with masses. As Chief Minister of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption. He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021
UP Govt Declares 3 Days of State, Holiday on Aug 23 | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Mr Singh in the hospital earlier on Saturday, also expressed his condolences, calling his death an irreparable loss. His government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Mr Singh's body will be cremated.
PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences
Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021
Kalyan Singh Was Put on Dialysis Moments Before His Death | The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the Uttar Pradesh capital since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated, following which he was placed on dialysis.
Singh resigned as Chief Minister immediately following the demolition while the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government on the same day. Along with other BJP stalwarts like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Singh was charged with conspiracy over the incident. Last year, a Lucknow court acquitted Singh and others in the case.
