Kalyan Singh Dies at 89 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Pay Last Respects to BJP Veteran in Lucknow

Singh resigned as Chief Minister immediately following the demolition while the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government on the same day. Along with other BJP stalwarts like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Singh was charged with conspiracy over the incident. Last year, a Lucknow court acquitted Singh and others in the case.

