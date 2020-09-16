Kalyan Singh Discharged from Lucknow Hospital, Flown to Ghaziabad for Treatment

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. He was discharged at the request of his family, the government hospital in Lucknow said.

Hours later, Yashoda Hospital, located in Kaushambi area near the national capital, confirmed that the former Rajasthan governor was now admitted there. He was flown to Hindan airport by an air ambulance run by a private company. He was admitted around 6.15 pm, three hours after being discharged from the Lucknow hospital.

A spokesperson said his condition was stable but there were co-morbidities, a reference to other medical conditions. He has pneumonia in the lungs. His CT scan and blood tests have also been done. The anti-viral medication has started and further details would be known once the test results come, the Yashoda spokesperson added.

The results are expected Thursday. Yashoda medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal said.