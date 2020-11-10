Kalyanpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Kalyanpur (कल्याणपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Kalyanpur is part of 23. Samastipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,20,698 eligible electors, of which 1,70,213 were male, 1,50,198 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,93,518 eligible electors, of which 1,57,312 were male, 1,36,203 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,51,194 eligible electors, of which 1,33,787 were male, 1,17,407 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalyanpur in 2015 was 416. In 2010, there were 355.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Maheshwar Hazari of JDU won in this seat by defeating Prince Raj of LJP by a margin of 37,686 votes which was 22.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 50.4% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramsewak Hazari of JDU won in this seat defeating Bishwnath Paswan of LJP by a margin of 30,197 votes which was 23.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.17% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 131. Kalyanpur Assembly segment of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Ramchandra Paswan won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kalyanpur are: Ashok Kumar (JDU), Urmila Sinha (LJP), B. K. Singh (RLSP), Allama Shibli Nomani Hashmi (JNP), Upendra Sharama (RJJP), Kriti King (PP), Dinesh Kumar Ray (BLRP), Md. Naushad (JAPL), Phoolbabu Singh (CPIMLL), Ram Kumar Sahani (SJDD), Vinay Kumar (BSLP), Archana Rani (IND), Abhinav Raj (IND), Ashok Ray (IND), Tanveer Ahmad (IND), Dilep Roy (IND), Ramesh Kumar Ray (IND), Ramchandra Mahto (IND), Ram Pukar Thakur (IND), Suraj Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.67%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.4%, while it was 51.34% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 131. Kalyanpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 270. In 2010 there were 251 polling stations.

Extent:

131. Kalyanpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kalyanpur and Pusa. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Kalyanpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kalyanpur is 314.21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kalyanpur is: 25°58'47.3"N 85°45'58.0"E.

