Kalyanpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Kalyanpur (कल्याणपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Kalyanpur is part of 3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,48,981 eligible electors, of which 1,31,855 were male, 1,16,785 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,26,547 eligible electors, of which 1,21,234 were male, 1,05,308 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,339 eligible electors, of which 95,197 were male, 82,142 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalyanpur in 2015 was 32. In 2010, there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sachindra Prasad Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Razia Khatoon of JDU by a margin of 11,488 votes which was 8.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.94% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Razia Khatoon of JDU won in this seat defeating Manoj Kumar Yadav of RJD by a margin of 15,402 votes which was 15.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.49% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 16. Kalyanpur Assembly segment of Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kalyanpur are: Manoj Kumar Yadav (RJD), Mohammad Badiuzzaman (BSP), Sachindra Prasad Singh (BJP), Mala Thakur (JDR), Satyam Yadav (JAPL), Subodh Kumar Thakur (BVDU), Muneshwar Tiwari (IND), Rajesh Kumar Singh (IND), Ritu Raj Pandey (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.26%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.83%, while it was 54.63% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 234 polling stations in 16. Kalyanpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 217. In 2010 there were 178 polling stations.

Extent:

16. Kalyanpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kotwa; Gram Panchayats Parsauni Wazid, Bakhri, Kalyanpur, Barharwa Mahanand, Siswa Shobh, Brindaban, Pakari Dixit, Siswa Kharar, Patna, Gariba, Shambhu Chak, Sitalpur, Koela Belwa, Bhuwan Chhapra, Banshghat, North Gawandra, South Gawandra and Mani Chhapra of Kalyanpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Kalyanpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kalyanpur is 314.21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kalyanpur is: 26°26'44.2"N 84°52'56.6"E.

