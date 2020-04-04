Take the pledge to vote

Kamada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Puja Tithi and Significance

The Parana, which means breaking the fast, will take place on April 5 between 6.05 am to 8.36 am.

News18

Updated:April 4, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Kamada Ekadashi 2020: Date, Puja Tithi and Significance
Photo for representation. (PTI)

Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, which is also known as Kamada Ekadashi, is observed in the month of March or April. This year Kamada Ekadashi is being celebrated on April 4. Devotees observe fast on this day to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Kamada Ekadashi 2020: Puja Tithi

Kamada Ekadashi tithi began at 12.58 am

Kamada Ekadashi tithi ends at 10.30 pm.

The Parana, which means breaking the fast, will take place on April 5 and the timing for it is from 6.05 am to 8.36 am.

Significance of Kamada Ekadashi

According to beliefs, devotees observe fast on Kamada Ekadashi to get rid of sins. They believe by keeping fast and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, they can get relief from distress.

Legend associated with Kamada Ekadashi

According to a story in Varaha Purana, a singer named Lalit and his dancer wife Lalita worked at the court of King Pundarika. One day while performing at the court, Lalit got distracted after he found out that his wife was not present there. Owing to the distraction, Lalit missed a few beats. Taking advantage of the situation, his detractor, a serpent named Karotaka, complained to the king that the singer paid more attention to his wife during the performance, disrespecting the throne. The serpent’s words convinced Pundarika and the king cursed Lalita that he would turn into a giant man-eater.

Looking for the solution to this problem, Lalita landed at sage Shringi's ashram, who recommended her to keep a fast on Ekadashi to seek the blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Lalita observed fast and offered prayers to Lord Vishnu. The Lord got pleased by her devotion and freed Lalit from the curse, making him a normal human.

