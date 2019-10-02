Kamal Haasan Flays TN Govt for Seeking HC Nod for Banners to Welcome PM Modi & Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

Chennai: MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday faulted the Tamil Nadu government for seeking the court's approval to erect banners to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their informal meet here this month.

The actor-politician appealed to Modi to "act as a pioneer" and put an end to the "banner culture."

In a tweet, he said the Tamil people were "struggling" to cope with the death of 23-year-old Subasri who was killed when an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary fell on her, with the techie riding a two-wheeler losing balance.

A water tanker coming from behind had run over her. "Honourable @PMOIndia While Tamil Nadu and Thamizhians (Tamils) are struggling to cope with the loss of Subasri's death, the Tamil Nadu government has approached the courts to obtain permission to erect your banners," he said.

"If you act as a pioneer in taking the first step to put an end to this haphazard banner culture, it will reflect your concern towards the sentiments of Tamils, and that in itself will garner you the greatest publicity possible. Jai Hind!," the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder said.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Tuesday sought the Madras High Court's permission to erect banners welcoming Modi and Xi Jinping, who are slated to meet at Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here, for their second informal meet from October 11-13.

The petition filed by commissioner of municipal administration on behalf of the government would be taken up for hearing on Thursday. Referring to authorities not giving permission for putting up banners throughout the state, the petitioner had said Modi and Jinping would be holding bilateral talks in the tourist town.

It was, however, customary on the part of the Ministry of External Affairs to welcome a visiting dignitary by way of banners.

Stating that the state and the central governments proposed to put up the banners at designated places to welcome the top dignitaries, the petitioner asked the court to pass suitable orders on the proposal.

The high court had earlier banned erection of hoardings on roadsides and recently pulled up the government for not effectively implementing its order following the death of the woman techie.

Following outrage over her death, political parties asked their respective cadre to stop erecting hoardings and banners.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.