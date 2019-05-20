Take the pledge to vote

Kamal Haasan Gets Anticipatory Bail in Godse Remark Case

Kamal Haasan's comment created a huge row nationwide and police complaints were filed against him for trying to create enmity between communities.

IANS

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Chennai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor-politician Kamal Haasan in the case filed against him for his Hindu extremist comment.

Campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) candidate in the bye-election for the Aravakuruchi Assembly constituency, the actor speaking about the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, said: "The first extremist of independent India was a Hindu -- Nathuram Godse. It all started from there."

Haasan made the comment in a locality were Muslims lived in large numbers.

His comment created a huge row nationwide and police complaints were filed in Aravakuruchi against Haasan for trying to create enmity between communities.
Read full article
