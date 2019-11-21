Kamal Haasan to Undergo Surgical Procedure to Remove Implant
MNM vice-president Dr R Mahendran said in a statement that due to his busy schedule in politics and film commitments, there has been a postponement of the procedure for removal of the implant.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan will undergo a surgical procedure here on Friday for the removal of an implant placed in his leg after he suffered a fracture in 2016, his party said on Thursday.
Due to his busy schedule in politics and film commitments, there has been a postponement of the procedure for removal of the implant, MNM vice-president Dr R Mahendran
said in a statement.
"However, now upon his doctor's advice Kamal Haasan will be getting admitted in hospital for the surgical procedure on November 22 to remove the implant. Furthermore,
he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup," he added.
