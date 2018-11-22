English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Hassan Calls Funds Sought by TN Govt ‘Arbitrary Figure’, Wants PM Modi to Visit Cyclone Gaja-hit Areas
During his meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi Thursday, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami sought Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in Cyclone-hit districts.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Tiruchirappalli: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday said the amount sought by the Tamil Nadu government as central assistance towards rehabilitation activities in Cyclone Gaja-hit districts seems to be an "arbitrary figure”.
The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder wants the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central ministers to visit the affected areas for an on-the-spot assessment.
During his meeting with Modi in New Delhi Thursday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami sought Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in Cyclone-hit districts in the state.
"The quantum of funds being requested from Centre seems to be an arbitrary figure. No information has been released about Post Disaster Need Assessment for this disaster which is the basis to determine the required amount of funds," Haasan said in a statement.
The Prime Minister and other Central Ministers concerned need to visit the affected regions, rather than the chief minister of the affected state visiting Delhi, Haasan said.
Haasan said his party had collected relief material worth Rs 1.2 crore and dispatched it to the affected areas in 60-70 vehicles on Thursday by party members.
Waiver of crop loans for the affected farmers and grant of crop insurance award at the earliest were some relief measures suggested by the party.
