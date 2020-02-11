Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Kamal Kant Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Kamal Kant Sharma (कमल कांत शर्मा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Tri Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kamal Kant Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Kamal Kant Sharma (कमल कांत शर्मा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Tri Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kamal Kant Sharma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Kamal Kant Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Tri Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Consaltancy Services. Kamal Kant Sharma's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 55 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 3.4 crore which includes Rs. 32.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 3.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.2 lakh of which Rs. 4.5 lakh is self income. Kamal Kant Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 22 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tri Nagar are: Aruna (BSP), Kamal Kant Sharma (INC), Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP), Preeti Tomar (AAP), Devanand Ram (PM), Sudhir Kumar (VPI), Subhash (ASP), Baljeet (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kamal Kant Sharma (INC) in 2020 Tri Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
