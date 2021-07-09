Kamal Nath Accuses BJP Govt Of Not Making Efforts To Implement 27% OBC Reservation

The issue of reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) has once again created turmoil in the politics of Madhya Pradesh with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath raising questions on the intentions of the government. He alleged that current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not make any serious efforts to implement the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the state. He alleged that the Shivraj government is having an “anti-backward class mentality”, however, he urged the government to cooperate in social justice.

Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019 fulfilled its pre-poll promise by raising the OBC reservation in government jobs and state educational institutions from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The bill was passed in the Assembly with a voice vote. Now in a series of tweets Kamal Nath has targeted the Shivraj government.

मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार ने 2019 में पिछड़ा वर्ग का आरक्षण 14% से बढ़ाकर 27% कर दिया था, लेकिन शिवराज सरकार ने इसे लागू करने के कोई गंभीर प्रयास नही किये।— Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 8, 2021

The former CM alleged that some petitions were filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against reservation, but due to lack of proper defence by the government, the increased reservation has not been implemented yet. If the government will put its case strongly, then the backward classes of Madhya Pradesh will get the benefit of 27 per cent reservation, he said.

आरक्षण के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में कुछ याचिकाएं दायर की गईं, लेकिन सरकार द्वारा उचित पैरवी नहीं की जाने से बढ़ा हुआ आरक्षण अब तक लागू नही हो पाया। अगर सरकार सशक्त पक्ष समर्थन करे तो मध्य प्रदेश के पिछड़ा वर्ग को 27 फ़ीसदी आरक्षण का लाभ मिल जाएगा।— Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 8, 2021

Nath said that the Congress government in 2003 had implemented this reservation. However, the matter remained in the court for 10 years after the Shivraj government came to power and in the end; the reservation was nullified due to the weak defence of the government.

Nath requested the Shivraj Singh-led BJP-government in Madhya Pradesh to “renounce its anti-backward class mentality and cooperate in social justice.”

BJP leader Rajnish Agarwal said that Congress has misled and cheated the backward classes for 70 years.

“The Modi government implemented various schemes by giving constitutional status to the OBC commission. After independence, the Backward Classes got the highest place in the Modi Cabinet. Congress leaders should tell in which states they gave 27% reservation to OBC. Congress leaders only provoke people. Our government is working in the interests of OBCs. Congress leaders only know how to do politics on Twitter. They do not know the ground reality,” he said.

