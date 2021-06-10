CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Kamal Nath Admitted to Hospital in Gurugram; MP CM Chouhan Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
1-MIN READ

Kamal Nath Admitted to Hospital in Gurugram; MP CM Chouhan Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

File photo of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

File photo of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath has tested negative for coronavirus, and all other test reports are also normal, the Congress leader's media coordinator Narendra Saluja said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday for a routine medical check-up for fever, his aide said. Because of fever for the last two days, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister (Nath) has gone to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for a routine check-up and health examination. His coronavirus test is negative.

Besides, his routine check-up and all test reports too are normal, Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: Received information that former CM Kamal Nathji is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery".

Chouhan tweeted that he spoke to Nath, 74, over the phone and enquired about his health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 10, 2021, 16:25 IST