Kamal Nath Appeals to Unnao Rape Survivor, Her Mother to Settle Down in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has offered a helping hand to Unnao rape victim and her mother asking the distressed duo to settle down in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter to laud Supreme Court’s verdict in Unnao rape case, Nath said: "I appeal to the mother-daughter duo, who have decided to leave Uttar Pradesh, believing to be unsafe, to come to settle down in Madhya Pradesh."

"My government would offer complete security to your family," said the Chief Minister, in an apparent dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Nath in his post said that the state government would take care of the family's and the rape survivor's treatment, education and other necessities and won’t let the family be hassled by any means.

"Once the cases (pertaining to the family) are transferred to Delhi, we would make adequate travel arrangements for the family. We would take care of her as if she was a daughter of our state,” Nath promised the family from Unnao who teenage daughter was raped by former BJP MLA Kuldip Sengar who had been expelled from the party on Thursday.

SC on Thursday had ordered Rs 25 lakh compensation to the victim and ordered that the trial of all cases related to the Unnao rap case be shifted to Delhi.

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फ़ैसला स्वागत योग्य।यूपी को असुरक्षित मान छोड़ने का निर्णय ले चुकी पीड़िता की माँ व परिजनो से में अपील करता हूँ कि वे सभी मध्यप्रदेश आकर बसने का निर्णय ले।हमारी सरकार आपके पूरे परिवार को सम्पूर्ण सुरक्षा प्रदान करेगी।1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 2, 2019

Reacting to Nath’s tweet, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal claimed that Nath’s initiative for the Unnao rape survivor is laudable but also taunted him for tweeting instead of contacting that family.

“He should also pay attention to atrocities meted out to girls in Madhya Pradesh,” Agrawal said and added, "Whoever is guilty should be punished irrespective of the fact the person hails from MP, UP or anywhere else."

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that in the last two years the UP government was feeling helpless before the mighty MLA who was inflicting atrocities on the victims. Denying that Nath was trying to politicise the issue Gupta said that the Chief Minister had raised this issue in a humane and sensitive way.

