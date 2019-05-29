Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kamal Nath Dubs IMT Ghaziabad Land Row as 'Politically Motivated', Says Will Reply in Court

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled land allotment to IMT Ghaziabad, owned by Nath family for decades. The action was taken on complaint filed by BJP leader Rajendra Tyagi.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Kamal Nath Dubs IMT Ghaziabad Land Row as 'Politically Motivated', Says Will Reply in Court
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Terming the move to cancel the land allotment of IMT Ghaziabad by Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government as political move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath claimed they hadn’t received any notice from Ghaziabad Development Authority.

“It’s all politically motivated and we would reply in the court,” Nath said.

“These are (IMT Ghaziabad) 30-35 years old structures,” said Nath, adding that no construction can be done without the GDA permission. The authority had, in fact, given permission for the development, said Nath.

“There is no hidden thing or any kind of encroachment,” he added on the land allotment issue.

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled land allotment to IMT Ghaziabad, owned by Nath family for decades. The action was taken on complaint filed by BJP leader Rajendra Tyagi. He accused the college owners of fraudulently taking the possession of 15 acres of prime land in the heart of Ghaziabad.

On being asked about IT action against his close aides, he claimed that he had never met the people named in the IT raids. “I haven’t seen their faces in my life,” he said.

In April, IT sleuths raided establishments of several close aides of Nath, However, he had reacted saying that this was being done to browbeat the opposition.

The BJP had used IT raids as an important issue against Nath in Lok Sabha polls and the action has resumed in the case again after the polls concluded.

Asked to comment on persistent threats to his government, the senior leader claimed he had convened a meeting of Legislature Party recently in which 120 MLAs offered him written support and also claimed whatever type of floor test the BJP want, the Congress is ready for it.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

