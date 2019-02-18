LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kamal Nath Govt to Present Budget as Assembly Session Begins Today; Focus on Farmers, Youth

The four-day session is expected to be a tumultuous one as this is the last Assembly session in the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Opposition parties are likely to corner the newly formed Congress government in the state on various issues.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 9:23 AM IST

File photo of MP CM Kamal Nath.
The assembly budget session in Madhya Pradesh will begin on Monday with the state Finance minister Tarun Bhanot presenting the budget.

The four-day session is expected to be a tumultuous one as this is the last Assembly session in the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Opposition parties are likely to corner the newly formed Congress government in the state on various issues including farm loan waiver anomalies and a sudden slump in law and order.

For the crucial session, MLAs have listed 727 questions of which 132 queries were posted online by 24 lawmakers, an officer in the Assembly Secretariat said.

Besides this, the assembly secretariat has also received 164 attention seeking motions, 40 motions for the zero-hour and an intimation for discussion under Section 139 for the four-day session in which there won’t be any sitting on Feb 19 due to a public holiday.

In this year's state budget, the Congress government would be making a provision of Rs 80,000 crore for the next three months.

With the general elections looming large, the recent government led by Kamal Nath is expected to accommodate more for the farmers and youth. The state government is also likely to announce several welfare measures.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party held legislature party meetings in Bhopal on Sunday in which both the parties prepared their strategies for the budget session.



