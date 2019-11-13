Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kamal Nath Govt Left Red-faced as Video of Officer Touching MP Minister's Feet Goes Viral

The minister reached a gurdwara to pay his obeisance where the incident occurred. The woman officer is said to be Commissioner of Dewas Municipal Corporation, but this is yet to be confirmed.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kamal Nath Govt Left Red-faced as Video of Officer Touching MP Minister's Feet Goes Viral
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced after a video went viral of a woman official touching feet of state Public Works Department and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma in Dewas district.

Sharing the video, BJP state Vice President Vijesh Lunawat tweeted: "This is the new Madhya Pradesh. Bureaucracy on the feet of the minister."

Several programmes were organised in the state, including Dewas, to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

The minister reached a gurdwara to pay his obeisance where the incident occurred. The woman officer is said to be Commissioner of Dewas Municipal Corporation, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram