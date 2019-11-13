Kamal Nath Govt Left Red-faced as Video of Officer Touching MP Minister's Feet Goes Viral

Bhopal: The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced after a video went viral of a woman official touching feet of state Public Works Department and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma in Dewas district.

Sharing the video, BJP state Vice President Vijesh Lunawat tweeted: "This is the new Madhya Pradesh. Bureaucracy on the feet of the minister."

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Sanjana Jain touched the feet of state Minister Sajjan Singh Verma while he was visiting a gurdwara in Dewas, on the occasion of Gurupurab, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/40ahf3Sfin — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Several programmes were organised in the state, including Dewas, to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

The minister reached a gurdwara to pay his obeisance where the incident occurred. The woman officer is said to be Commissioner of Dewas Municipal Corporation, but this is yet to be confirmed.

