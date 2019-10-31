Kamal Nath Govt Threatens to Sit on Hunger Strike in Delhi if Centre Fails to Provide Flood Relief

Bhopal: Upset over the delay in providing flood relief to Madhya Pradesh, the state government led by chief minister Kamal Nath said it would sit on a fast in New Delhi to press for its demand.

However, the state government hasn’t specified any date for the proposed protest.

The matter was discussed during the cabinet meeting on Thursday and it was decided that the members of the cabinet would sit foe a hunger strike in New Delhi if the Centre fails to extend flood relief soon.

Speaking to News18, Public Relations minister PC Sharma said that the state government has set up a flood relief fund in which ministers and bureaucrats have contributed their one month’s salary. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore and the Centre’s inspection team estimated losses of Rs 7,000 crore, but that amount is also yet to be released, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged.

Underlining the magnitude of losses in the flood, Sharma said that 11,000 km of roads have been damaged and 55 lakh farmers have lost crops sown on 60 lakh hectares.

Over one lakh houses have been destroyed in the floods but they (Centre) aren’t ready to dole out anything, he said adding that the state suffered heavy losses as the state witnessed 55% to 60% excess rains this year.

“When they are offering help to other BJP-ruled states, why can’t they do the same for Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh,” asked Sharma.

“I ask the BJP to hold protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. If they won’t we, would observe fast in the national capital under the leadership of Kamal Nath,” added Sharma. The BJP leaders are scheduled to hold a protest on November 4 to press for farmers’ demands.

On October 21, Nath had called on Home minister Amit Shah and urged him to issue grant of Rs 6,600 crore for Madhya Pradesh and prior to this, the Chief Minister had also requested the PM for financial assistance.

BJP state vice president Rameshwar Sharma the Nath government is trying to cover up its failures by raking up issues of flood relief. The Centre has issued funds in several schemes like PM Housing Scheme but the state is not able to utilise these funds, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.