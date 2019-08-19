Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kamal Nath Govt to Waive off Loans of Tribals Secured from Non-licenced Moneylenders

The licence fee for moneylending trade in tribal areas has been hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 5,000 and non-licenced moneylenders could face a jail term up to three years. Earlier the sentence was three months.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 19, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
Kamal Nath Govt to Waive off Loans of Tribals Secured from Non-licenced Moneylenders
Representative image.
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet cleared a proposal of waiving off all loans secured by the tribals from non-licenced lenders in scheduled tribal areas following chief minister Kamal Nath’s announcement.

Nath on August 9 had announced to save the tribals in 89 scheduled tribal blocks from the clutches of irregular money lenders.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma said the cabinet has approved amendments on MP Anusuchit Janjati Sahukar Viniyam amendment bill.

As per the amendment, the licence fee for moneylending trade in tribal areas has been hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 5,000 and non-licenced moneylenders could face a jail term up to three years. Earlier the sentence was three months.

“Those without a licence won’t be able to sue their debtors in the court in case of default,” said Sharma.

The chief minister has already announced to nullify the loans secured by tribals by August 15, 2019.

The cabinet also decided to hike the age limit for general category for appearing in direct recruitment exam to 40 years from 35 years and 45 years for the reserved category candidates.

The cabinet, however, put a rider that those appearing in direct recruitment exams should have a live registration with employment offices of the state and only domicile candidates will be eligible for registration with employment offices.

Amid the complaints of inflated power bills, the cabinet approved the Indira Grih Jyoti scheme where the power consumers would be required to pay Re 1 per unit of electricity consumed upto 100 units. If the power consumption exceeds this limit upto 150 unit, the additional 50 units would be billed as per existing tariffs.

The cabinet also decided to implement the mid-day meal scheme to al madrasas affiliated to MP Madrasa Board and aided by the central government. The meet also decided to buy Van Mitra software developed by Maharashtra’s Knowledge Corporation Limited for review of rejected Forest Land Right Act applications.

