Kamal Nath Meets PM Modi, Hands Over Memorandum on Madhya Pradesh Floods

Madhya Pradesh suffered a loss of Rs 11,906 crore during the recent floods, state government officials had told a visiting central team last month and sought immediate financial aid for relief and rehabilitation work.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Kamal Nath Meets PM Modi, Hands Over Memorandum on Madhya Pradesh Floods
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two in which Nath is seen handing over a memorandum to Modi. (Twitter/PMO India)

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after the state sought central assistance to compensate losses due to heavy rains and floods.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two in which Nath is seen handing over a memorandum to Modi.

Madhya Pradesh suffered a loss of Rs 11,906 crore during the recent floods, state government officials had told a visiting central team last month and sought immediate financial aid for relief and rehabilitation work.

The officials made a formal request for financial assistance of Rs 11,906 crore before the central team which visited the state.

