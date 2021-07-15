Kamal Nath Meets Sonia Gandhi, Alliance With SP, BSP for UP Polls Discussed: Sources

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. In the meeting, a discussion over the coalition with regional parties for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 was held, sources said. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting. A series of meetings are being held between senior leaders of the party and various media reports are doing rounds claiming that Nath will be made the new Congress president soon.

The sources familiar with the developments in the meeting said that Congress party is considering fighting elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the main Opposition parties in the state. It is considered that Nath has a very good relationship with leaders of both SP and BSP.

In the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and SP had come together. The coalition had to face a humiliating defeat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2017, BJP won 312 seats, BSP won 19 seats, SP won 47 and Congress won 7 seats. Other seats were bagged by independent candidates and smaller parties. There are 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier last month SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav ruled out an alliance with the BSP and Congress for the 2022 polls. He said that the party will not join hands with big parties and will go together in the election with smaller parties.

Recently, SP inducted former BSP MLA Dharampal Singh and ex-BSP leader Kunwar Chand Vakil into the party. Singh and Vakil are known for a significant influence over Thakur and Jatav communities in Agra.

In June, BSP Supremo Mayawati in a tweet asserted that her party would go solo in the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

